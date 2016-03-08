Juventus, Financial Fair Play behind Allegri departure?
09 May at 17:05Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is being heavily tipped to leave the Bianconeri, with a number of clubs, including PSG and Milan, being linked as his next potential destination. Meanwhile, Juve have been shortlisting potential replacements, with Didier Deschamps, Maurizio Sarri, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte all being linked with the role.
According to what has been reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, finances play a part in Allegri's reported departure. Juventus are still looking to save money and adhere to UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules after the €110m signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and Gazzetta reports that Allegri and his staff's yearly gross salary totals at around €15m, money which Agnelli would like to save and therefore give the club more leeway in the transfer market.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments