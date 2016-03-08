Juventus find agreement with Genoa starlet for summer move

05 February at 10:00
A defensive crisis within Juventus has led the Bianconeri management to act quickly - securing the deal for Genoa's Cristian Romero in anticipation of June. Romero, who is considered one of the league's most promising young central defenders, could arrive to help solve the defensive crisis within Juventus.

Mehdi Benatia left the club in January, moving to Qatar; Juventus signing Lazio's Martin Caceres on loan to replace him. However, Daniele Rugani is struggling to confirm himself as a true heir to the BBC (Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini), who are all struggling with injuries at the moment. 

As per the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have brought their plans to sign Romero forward a year - with the initial plan that he would join Juve in the summer of 2020. However, dire circumstances for Juve means they might want to get this over the line sooner.

It is likely that Juventus will pay a figure close to €30m for Romero's signature.

