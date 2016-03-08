Juventus-Fiorentina Women's game captures record attendance

#Juventus women are playing at the Allianz Stadium for the first time on Sunday. It’s just been confirmed that all tickets, which were free, have been snapped up. 39,000 people. Smashing the previous record for a women’s football match in Italy of 14,000 spectators — Daniella Matar (@DaniellaMatar) March 23, 2019

