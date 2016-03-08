...
Juventus-Fiorentina Women's game captures record attendance

24 March at 15:55
The Women's game involving Juventus and Fiorentina has seen a record number of tickets being sold and a record number be at the Allianz Stadium to watch the game.

The tickets were free, as reported by many and they have been bought by over 39000 people. This number has smashed the previous record of 14000 spectators, which was previously the stat to beat for Women's football in Italy.

 
