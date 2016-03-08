Juventus flop joins Mandzukic in Qatar: medicals already done
05 January at 15:30The transfer market operations between Juve and Al-Duhail continue. After completing the transfer of Mario Mandzukic, Kwang Song Han is also one step away from the Qatar side. The North Korean striker, the first in Serie A history, is already in Qatar, where he underwent medical visits in the morning.
As we have learned, the final details are the only thing missing, as the operation is as good as done. Arriving in Turin on loan last summer, Han, born in 1998, never made his debut in the first team. Instead, he has played for the U-23 team, bagging just one goal so far this season.
The Bianconeri will now redeem the player from Cagliari, before selling him on a permanent basis to Al-Duhail. In other words, the attacker will join the former Juventus players Benatia and Mandzukic for his new adventure, which hopefully will go a little better than his Turin spell.
