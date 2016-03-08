Juventus: follow Bonucci's press conference live
10 August at 15:40Juventus newcomer Leonardo Bonucci is set to take his first press conference at Juventus since his return to the club.
The Italian had swapped the Old Lady with AC Milan last summer but after one year at the San Siro he decided to make return to Turin with Juve that signed him in a dry swap deal with Mattia Caldara who had just joined the club from Atalanta.
Many Juventus fans expect Bonucci to reveal the reason why he left Juve last summer and some of them want the Italian to apologize for his behaviour.
Speaking to Juventus fans after a training session last week Bonucci said: "I need to let the pitch do the talking".
The 31-year-old has now made return home and today he will talk for the second first time as a new Juventus player. Watch this space to get all the updates from the Allianz Stadium press room.
The press conference will begin at 2.30 pm local time
3:15 PM ITA: Bonucci has revealed how he has moved on from arguements with Allegri and his relationship with Juventus fans.
3:00 PM ITA: Bonucci has said that he is glad to have worked under Rino Gattuso at AC Milan.
2:45 PM ITA Bonucci has revealed why he returned to Juventus. MORE HERE
2:30 PM ITA The press conference is set to begin.
@bonucci_leo19 is all set for his press conference.— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 10, 2018
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/a6EGDByA86#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/KZ9SyvWMAC
Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent
