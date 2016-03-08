Juventus forward Mandzukic edging closer towards MLS move?
13 September at 22:15Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic's days with Juventus look to be numbered; the striker left out of the squad once again and apparently on the market as far as Juventus are concerned.
Mandzukic was being linked with a move to Manchester United at the end of the summer transfer market but any move fell through after the Red Devils failed to convince the Croatian that a move was worth his while.
There is also interest from Qatar in the forward but the most interest appears to be from the MLS where, in the past days, rumours have accelerated linking him with a move.
Mandzukic is out of favour with the Bianconeri; with Juventus preferring the tracks leading to Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain - the latter having returned from an unfortunate year on loan with Milan and Chelsea and impressing.
