Juventus forward Mandzukic wants Premier League move
27 September at 12:15According to the fresh reports from Tuttosport today, Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic would have rejected an 8 million euro a season offer to move to the Qatari league in favour of waiting until January for a potential switch to the Premier League.
Manchester United have been linked as long-time suitors for the Croatian forward, having been linked with the striker at the end of the summer transfer window but there was not enough time for the two parties to agree on a deal.
