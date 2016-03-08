Juventus forward shuts down transfer talk
17 November at 19:25Juventus forward Juan Cuadrado’s future at the club has come into question. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for €110m, the same man who would take Cuadrado’s number 7 shirt at Juventus, Cuadrado is getting less time on the field with Juve. Speaking to Marca, however, Cuadrado shut down any talk of him leaving Juventus anytime soon.
“I think only of Juventus and to reach the goals we have set ourselves, to arrive in March and to be in a race on all fronts. Then there will be the Copa America, it will be a great opportunity to win something with Colombia.
“We all know that Ronaldo is a very special person, very kind and very professional, every day I learn something more about him, his hunger to win and to achieve his goals. a privilege to have him as a team-mate because he was and is a great player, who won everything thanks to the work he did.
“We can win everything, yes, we have a great team, but we have to be very calm because the competition is tough, we have to keep our feet on the ground, work and put everything in the hands of God and we will see the reward. as far as possible and fight on all fronts.”
