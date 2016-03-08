Juventus, four names in pole position to replace injured Chiellini
01 September at 15:30Giorgio Chiellini’s injury has changed Juventus’ plans on the market. The Bianconeri are now looking for a last-minute defender to add depth to the back line. According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, the names in pole position for this are former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia, Jerome Boateng, Samuel Umtiti and Ezequiel Garay.
Yesterday, the 35-year-old Italian centre-back was seen on crutches consoling Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly following Juventus’ 4-3 triumph over Napoli, with Koulibaly’s 92nd minute own goal gifting the win to the Bianconeri. With his recovering time estimated to be between six and seven months, Juventus are keen to find a replacement for the defender before the transfer window closes tomorrow.
One of the names on the list will be most familiar to Juventus fans, that of 32-year-old Moroccan defender Mehdi Benatia, who spent three seasons in Turin before leaving this January for Qatari side Al-Duhail. Considering the player is fluent in Italian and knows the club well, this may be the obvious choice for the club.
Apollo Heyes
