Juventus, fresh tests for Douglas Costa to see if he will be fit for Ajax clashes
21 March at 15:00Douglas Costa will be in the process of undergoing tests today to assess whether or not the Juventus forward will be available for Massimiliano Allegri to select in the UEFA Champions League ties with Ajax.
The Brazilian has been out since the start of February and he has scored just one goal in 939 minutes of play this season.
Douglas Costa could be one of the the first to be sold in the summer; with his time at Juventus looking like it has come to an end. Juve will be wanting to sign a new, younger forward in the summer, as well as strengthening other areas of the team.
