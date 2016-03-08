Juventus fuel Pogba speculations on Twitter - watch
18 July at 19:30
In one of their daily tweets, Juventus published a vide of a goal scored by Paul Pogba in the Bianconeri shirt, fueling the speculations which link the Frenchman with a return to the club.
The video was greeted by many ironic and hopeful comments from the Bianconeri fans, who continue to dream about a return. "Don't play with our feelings," someone wrote, referring to the possible return of Pogba this summer. Check out the video below.
PRE-SEASON great goals!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 18, 2019
By @PaulPogba, 2015 pic.twitter.com/y2g3mcpzU2
