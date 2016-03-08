Juventus fuel Pogba speculations on Twitter - watch

18 July at 19:30
In one of their daily tweets, Juventus published a vide of a goal scored by Paul Pogba in the Bianconeri shirt, fueling the speculations which link the Frenchman with a return to the club.

The video was greeted by many ironic and hopeful comments from the Bianconeri fans, who continue to dream about a return. "Don't play with our feelings," someone wrote, referring to the possible return of Pogba this summer. Check out the video below. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.