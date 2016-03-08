Juventus full-back set for return v Parma
28 August at 15:20Juventus full-back Mattia de Sciglio is reportedly set to return to the first team in the club's upcoming Serie A game against Parma.
De Sciglio joined Juventus from AC Milan last summer for a fee of 12 million euros. He made only 20 appearances in all competitions for the bianconeri last season and also featured for the club in the pre-season friendlies in the United States this past summer.
Tuttosport state that De Sciglio is reportedly set to be included in the squad that will face Parma next weekend in the Serie A.
The Italian was diagnosed with a muscle problem on the 11th of August but is now close to gaining full fitness.
