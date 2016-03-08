Juventus furious with Dybala after Parma outburst: confrontation planned with La Joya
04 February at 10:45Paulo Dybala did not enjoy the 90 minutes spent on the bench in the 3-3 draw against Parma. Once the Argentinian striker understood that he will not enter the pitch, he chose to leave straight into the locker room before the match had ended, without returning to the bench. An issue that risks exploding at the worst moment of the season for the Bianconeri.
Juventus did not like this reaction from the star striker. The player is frustrated with not having found space and because he is struggling to score more than ever. The group and team, however, come first and for this reason, the player will be asked to clarify soon.
But the clarification will not be accompanied by a fine. According to La Stampa, Juventus have chosen a soft line for this episode. Dybala will be recalled, listened to but will not be fined. The goal of the club is to remove the 'long faces' immediately and reassemble the ranks to return to winning ways.
Go to comments