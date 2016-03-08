Juventus: future of Arsenal + Dortmund target hanging in the balance
27 June at 20:55As Juventus pursue alternative defensive options, such as Ajax wonderkid Mathijs de Ligt and Atletico veteran Diego Godin, the future of two Juventus defenders hangs in the balance.
Daniele Rugani is a wanted target by Chelsea whilst Mehdi Benatia is wanted by both Dortmund and Arsenal; as both the German and English giants look to bolster their defensive options.
Benatia’s asking price is though to be around €20 million, a fee which both Arsenal and Dortmund could meet. If either Godin or de Ligt join Juve, Benatia’s place will be under threat.
Arsenal and Dortmund have been watching Benatia for a while, as have Rudi Garcia’s Olympique Marseille. The Moroccan defender has left the World Cup, after being eliminated from Group B, where Morocco gave a good show on the final day, drawing 2-2 with Spain.
Nothing official is in motion, yet we can expect developments over the coming weeks.
For more news and features, visit our homepage. To see Juventus’ potential outgoings and departures, click our gallery.
Go to comments