As Juventus pursue alternative defensive options, such as Ajax wonderkid Mathijs de Ligt and Atletico veteran Diego Godin, the future of two Juventus defenders hangs in the balance.Daniele Rugani is a wanted target by Chelsea whilst Mehdi Benatia is wanted by both Dortmund and Arsenal; as both the German and English giants look to bolster their defensive options.Benatia's asking price is though to be around €20 million, a fee which both Arsenal and Dortmund could meet. If either Godin or de Ligt join Juve, Benatia's place will be under threat.Arsenal and Dortmund have been watching Benatia for a while, as have Rudi Garcia's Olympique Marseille. The Moroccan defender has left the World Cup, after being eliminated from Group B, where Morocco gave a good show on the final day, drawing 2-2 with Spain.Nothing official is in motion, yet we can expect developments over the coming weeks.