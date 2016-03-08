Juventus, future of Bernardeschi in doubt
10 September at 19:30Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi was close to a move to Barcelona in the final hours on the transfer deadline day last week but remained in Turin in order to prove himself to coach Maurizio Sarri, according to International media outlet Goal.com via Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Italian winger is keen to score more goals and provide more assists for the Biancocelesti, but first must climb the hierarchy above him for a starting spot.
The competition for the starting forward is not small, however. Bernardeschi must impress Sarri enough to start over Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo. Whilst the 25-year-old can hardly dream to replace Ronaldo in the starting 11, he must find a solution before too long.
If Bernardeschi fails to convince Sarri of his abilities, he may leave the Turin based club in the upcoming January transfer window.
The Italian forward has made 71 appearances for the Bianconeri since his arrival from Fiorentina in 2017, scoring 8 goals and providing 12 assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
