Juventus, Galeone: 'Allegri had dinner with De Laurentiis but...'
04 December at 19:30Former Italian coach and friend of Massimiliano Allegri Giovanni Galeone discussed the former Juventus coach in an interview with Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli via Calciomercato.com.
"The relationship between the former Juventus coach and De Laurentiis? We were in Milan in a famous restaurant, and at dinner there was the president with Allegri. However, I think the coach's intention is to go and coach abroad. The idea of replacing Ancelotti doesn't exist.”
Allegri hasn’t found a new coaching role yet since leaving the Bianconeri earlier this year, although he has been linked with jobs in the Premier League, including Manchester United and Arsenal.
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure at the moment considering the Partenopei’s poor performances in the league that have seen them drop to 7th in the league table after 14 games.
Apollo Heyes
