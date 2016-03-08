Juventus 1-1 Genoa: Bessa ties things up at one
20 October at 19:30Juventus host Genoa at the Allianz Stadium this evening as the Bianconeri look to make it 9 wins from their first 9 Serie A games this season, and 11 from 11 in all competitions. Juventus, with the help of new man Cristiano Ronaldo, look relatively unstoppable. However, a Genoa side who sit in 12th, with the league’s top scorer Krzystof Piatek, may look to cause an upset in Turin.
Juve have not dropped a single point this season, including impressive 3-1, 2-0 and 2-0 victories against Napoli, Valencia and Lazio respectively. Aside from these three fixtures, Juve have had little in the way of tests and therefore it may not be appropriate to judge them fully just yet.
Genoa, on the other hand, are 12th but would have just three goals if it were not for Piatek and they would likely be sitting in the relegation zone. Aside from the Polish forward, the Genoa side have little in the way of real strengths – but the effect of Piatek cannot be undermined, especially not by Juventus as they head into the game as heavy favourites.
Confirmed line-ups:
Juventus: Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Ronaldo
Genoa: Radu, Criscito, Romulo, Piatek, Kouame, Biraschi, Romero, Lazovic, Bessa, Sandro, Pereira
