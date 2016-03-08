The Turin side are currently sitting in second place, but as Inter also failed to beat their opponents in the last round, they only need a win this evening to regain the lead. Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the starting eleven after resting during the 1-1 draw against Lecce.

In case of a win, then they will be one point ahead of the San Siro side. Of course, after doing so well yesterday, it would be tough to once again lose the lead to their main rivals. Therefore, a win for Juve tonight could hurt Inter's mentality.

In just under an hour, Juventus will take on Genoa in the 10th round of Serie A. After getting just a draw against Lecce last time out, the Bianconeri will be looking to redeem themselves in front of their home fans this evening.