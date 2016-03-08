Juventus give Khedira update

05 March at 18:45
Juventus has given an update on the condition of Sami Khedira.
 
The midfielder, who had been diagnosed with a heart problem, had recently started and, in recent days, followed the signs of great improvement. 

The new cardiological tests showed improvement, but not sufficient for an early return to the field:
 

 
"Sami Khedira has started the planned cardiology tests and has started a personalized training program, at the moment confirmed the prognosis of a month from the start of the intervention for the resumption of full competitive activity ".
 
 
(Juventus)

