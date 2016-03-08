Juventus give Khedira update
05 March at 18:45Juventus has given an update on the condition of Sami Khedira.
The midfielder, who had been diagnosed with a heart problem, had recently started and, in recent days, followed the signs of great improvement.
The new cardiological tests showed improvement, but not sufficient for an early return to the field:
Field team at JTC and an update on @ SamiKhedira's conditions ➡️ https://t.co/qgTltFRJGE #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/0TViNx53Jk- JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 5, 2019
"Sami Khedira has started the planned cardiology tests and has started a personalized training program, at the moment confirmed the prognosis of a month from the start of the intervention for the resumption of full competitive activity ".
(Juventus)
