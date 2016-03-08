Juventus have been given a boost in their transfer market hopes, particularly in the area of striker. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is one of the names circulated with Juventus this summer, for the future of the Bianconeri attack.Despite the complexities of securing the 29-year-old, today comes the important words of the strong striker, who spoke to The Players' Tribune about his own future: "I already said a few years ago that I did not want to play forever in the same league, this is safe to say, but now I can not say what's going to happen in the future.”“For now I do not think about it, I'm focused on what I have to do next week or next week But I'm 29 and I know I can still play a lot years if I do not pick up injuries.”Lewandowski will lead the Poland line later today in a crucial match against Colombia in the World Cup.