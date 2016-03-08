Juventus given hope as Lyon reject Tottenham bid for Ndombele
29 May at 16:45Serie A giants Juventus have been given hope in their pursuit of Tanguy Ndombele, as Lyon have reportedly rejected Tottenham's offer for the French midfielder.
Ndombele has become one of Europe's most wanted midfielders recently and he impressed a lot at Lyon this season under Bruno Genesio. Ndombele appeared in 34 Ligue 1 games this season, scoring once and assisting seven times.
L'Equipe in France state that weeks after being linked with a move for the Frenchman, Spurs' first bid for Ndombele has been pegged back by Lyon as they feel that it is well short of their valuation.
The report states that Spurs offered a fee of 35 million euros for the midfielder and Lyon have rejected it, saying that they want a fee of around 80 million euros for the Juventus target.
Manchester United have also been linked with a move and Lyon President Jean Michel Aulas has already confirmed that the club would likely let Ndombele leave for a bigger club in the summer.
