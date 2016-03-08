Juventus, Graziani: 'If I was Buffon I'd retire, Ronaldo is in a very bad physical condition'
02 December at 15:45Former Torino striker Francesco ‘Ciccio’ Graziani discussed Juventus, their squad and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in an interview with Italian radio station Radio Sportiva via Calciomercato.com today.
"In this team I see little of Sarri. He understood that he must adapt to the team and not vice versa. Tired squad and Buffon's mistake certifies that the day is not theres. Bernardeschi doesn't know how to be a trequartista.”
Graziani then touched on Argentine striker Paulo Dybala and the poor performance of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Why Dybala on the bench? CR7 isn't shooting and that's what the team feels. If you're faced with a combative and aggressive Sassuolo, it's all more difficult. CR7 doesn't play at his best is great news in itself, now he is in very bad physical condition and today he was almost a man on the opponents’ team.”
Finally, Graziani spoke about club hero Gianluigi Buffon, whose mistakes cost the Turin based club yesterday.
“Some champions have to make themselves regret and not pity. Gigi is among the best in the world, sometimes mistakes happen. If I were him, however, I would have retired, age can play bad tricks, especially playing every now and then.”
The Bianconeri’s dropped points yesterday saw them drop to second in the league table, after Inter took advantage of the situation and beat SPAL 2-1 at home to return to the top of the league table.
Apollo Heyes
