Juventus-Haaland: there is one obstacle that is slowing the deal down
29 December at 13:00The January transfer market is just several days away from its opening and clubs are working to secure reinforcements for the second half of the season. Juventus are one of the clubs that are expected to be active in the winter session, with all eyes set on the phenomenal Erling Haaland.
The Norwegian starlet has amazed everyone in the Champions League for Salzburg. Half of Europe have set their eyes on him and would like to add him to their respective teams. The Austrians want 30 million euros for his services, as it corresponds to the figure of the release clause valid until the end of January.
However, it is necessary to find an agreement with the player. Juve is confident given the good relations with agent Mino Raiola, with whom they have been looking to reach an agreement for some time now.
But according to Tuttosport (via ilbianconero.com), Haaland has asked for a salary which, gross, would cost Juventus 10.25 million a year. A lot, too much. After the sale of Mario Mandzukic, the management would like to lower the salary output but these figures would have an opposite effect.
