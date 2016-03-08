Juventus had agreement to sign Atletico defender in January; the reason it broke down

According to what has been reported by IlBianconero, Juventus had an agreement to sign Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic in the January transfer window. The reports suggest than an agreement was found between both Juventus and Atletico and Juventus and Savic; with only an official confirmation separating the deal from completion.However, Juventus then decided to go back on the deal, in order to ensure that they could make a summer move for Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt. Juve need to make sure that they can afford to purchase the Dutch centre-back and, therefore, decided that Savic was not an immediate priority and that they would rather wait for the summer to purchase a much better player for the club's long-term future.Juventus face tough competition from De Ligt from PSG and Barcelona, who are both very interested in signing the Dutchman, considered by many to be one of the brightest young talents in the world.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.