Juventus had an agreement for Haaland at €4m; why it broke down

The Turin side had followed the Norweigan youngster ever since the summer of 2017, as IlBianconeri reports . Straight away, they were convinced of his qualities and started negotiations with Molde to secure the signing.

The negotiations went on for a long time, the report continues, as the two clubs reached an agreement between €4-5m in January 2018. At that point, Haaland was destined to wear the black and white shirt as Molde had stopped talks with any other clubs.

However, at the last minute, the player himself decided to reject the offer. He passed the test training with flying colours and also enjoyed his stay in Turin. Haaland's father, on the other hand, wasn't convinced by the technical project and decided to wait until the summer.





For more news, visit our homepage. Perhaps, as it turns out, that was the correct decision. Now the player has a valuation of around €100m, while he's consistently getting playing time at a high level.

In January 2018, Juventus nearly secured the signing of Erling Braut Haaland for just €4m, which considering the striker's current form, would have been a steal. However, at the last minute, the deal broke down for the Bianconeri.