Juventus handed boost as Real Madrid consider pulling out of race to sign Man Utd star
11 May at 15:40It has been an open race in pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba, who helped his home nation France lift the World Cup last summer, has been a target of primarily Juventus and Real Madrid over the past year - stretching back to when Pogba threatened to leave the club over a disagreement with then-manager Jose Mourinho.
Pogba stayed at United and started to show signs of improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the latest reports are stating that Real Madrid may in fact pull out of the race to sign the French midfielder; Zidane's desire for the player outweighed by the financial stress associated with any potential deal. Pogba could cost up to €180m and Real Madrid are considering giving up on him for now.
Juventus are still interested but unless they insert a counterpart in the deal, it is unlikely the Bianconeri would be able to afford him either.
