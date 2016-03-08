Juventus handed transfer boost after AC Milan Champions League failure
27 May at 09:15Serie A giants Juventus have been handed a big transfer boost in the chase of Alessio Romagnoli, as AC Milan have failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
In what was a dramatic last day of the Serie A season, Milan did win at SPAL but a late Radja Nainggolan strike for Inter ensured that the nerazzurri finished fourth in the league behind Atalanta, who beat ten men Sassuolo 3-1 at home.
TuttoJuve had stated yesterday that in case of the rossoneri's failure to get top four, Juventus will make a move for Romagnoli and test the Diavolo resilience for the Italian.
While Romagnoli signed a new Milan contract only recently, his future at San Siro is not secure yet. Manchester United have also been linked with a move in the past.
The report has suggested that Juve will make an offer of around 50 million euros for the Italian, plus atleast one player in a cash plus player deal. Romagnoli is said to really like Juventus.
