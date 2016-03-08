Juventus handed transfer boost after AC Milan Champions League failure

27 May at 09:15
Serie A giants Juventus have been handed a big transfer boost in the chase of Alessio Romagnoli, as AC Milan have failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

In what was a dramatic last day of the Serie A season, Milan did win at SPAL but a late Radja Nainggolan strike for Inter ensured that the nerazzurri finished fourth in the league behind Atalanta, who beat ten men Sassuolo 3-1 at home.

TuttoJuve had stated yesterday that in case of the rossoneri's failure to get top four, Juventus will make a move for Romagnoli and test the Diavolo resilience for the Italian.

While Romagnoli signed a new Milan contract only recently, his future at San Siro is not secure yet. Manchester United have also been linked with a move in the past.

The report has suggested that Juve will make an offer of around 50 million euros for the Italian, plus atleast one player in a cash plus player deal. Romagnoli is said to really like Juventus.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.