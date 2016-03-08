Juventus have a fullback emergency: Paratici's ideas on the transfer market
24 January at 10:00First the muscular problems of De Sciglio, then Alex Sandro's problem and now the umpteenth problem that occurred to Danilo. Juventus is definitely not experiencing a good year as far as the fullback department is concerned and, according to our information, the Bianconeri could look for some alternative solutions on the transfer market.
The emergency situation has actually lasted since the beginning of the season, as with the departure of Leonardo Spinazzola and the injury of De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado had to play on the right side of the defence. Since then, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has received numerous proposals from agents regarding possible reinforcements for the team.
The two hottest names are Meunier and Kurzawa, whose contracts with PSG expire at the end of the season. The Bianconeri especially appreciate the Belgian. Another name is Elseid Hysaj, who is desperate to leave Napoli and finally, there is also Emerson Palmieri, who Chelsea do not want to let go now but he could be a hot name for June.
Juve are evaluating all the ideas and proposals but they are in no hurry. The reason? until there is an important sale (Emre Can above all), there is no desire on the part of the club to touch the market budget, despite the 'fullback emergency' that Maurizio Sarri is currently dealing with. However, the transfer market is still long and Paratici is known for his surprise moves.
