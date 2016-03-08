Juventus have a plan for star forward Ronaldo next summer
15 November at 19:30Juventus are considering selling Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo next summer in order to lower their wage bill and provide funds for future investments, according to a report from Calciomercato.com tonight.
The report details how club chairman Andrea Agnelli ordered sporting director Fabio Paratici to look into the club’s accounts and decide how they can further invest in future talents as they look to prepare the future of the aging squad, with purchases like Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax last summer the first of many.
Therefore, the sale of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner next summer seems obvious for the Bianconeri, the report continues. Considering his high wages and the amount the club paid for him, a sale next summer would allow them to regain some funds and massively reduce the current wage bill.
The Turin based side paid €112 million for Ronaldo in the summer of 2018, giving him an annual salary of around €30 million (via the Guardian).
Apollo Heyes
