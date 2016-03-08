Juventus have a plan to sign Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli: the details
09 April at 17:00Juventus have a plan to sign Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri are prepared to offer the Florence based club 22-year-old Italian midfielder Rolando Mandragora in exchange for Castrovilli. The player, who is currently on loan at Udinese, has impressed this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. Fiorentina appreciate the qualities of Mandragora and have followed him for a little while.
Castrovilli has been one of Fiorentina’s stars this season, the report continues. The 23-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Viola until 2024, has made 26 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2203 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals and provided two assists, impressing with his calmness on the ball and passing vision. Inter are also following the player but are focusing on his teammate, Federico Chiesa, instead.
Apollo Heyes
