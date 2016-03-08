Juventus have de Ligt agreement but still €10 million short of Ajax asking price

08 July at 22:30
Juventus are close to securing the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.
 
The Serie A champions have reached an agreement with the 19-year-old centre-back over a five-year contract that will see him earn €8m in basic salary with €4m in bonuses. 
 
De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf on Sunday that a deal has been made with Juventus.
 
“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how they deal with this," Raiola said.
 
Juventus have offered Ajax €65m for De Ligt - €55m upfront with €10m in bonuses, however, the two sides remain €10m apart in their evaluations of the player.
 
The Turin outfit does not see the gap as insurmountable and believes a deal will be made in the coming days.
 
Juventus have fought off the competition of Liverpool, Bayern, Barcelona and PSG to lead the race for the Dutchman’s signature.
 
 

