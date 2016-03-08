Juventus have de Ligt agreement but still €10 million short of Ajax asking price
08 July at 22:30Juventus are close to securing the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.
The Serie A champions have reached an agreement with the 19-year-old centre-back over a five-year contract that will see him earn €8m in basic salary with €4m in bonuses.
De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf on Sunday that a deal has been made with Juventus.
“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how they deal with this," Raiola said.
Juventus have offered Ajax €65m for De Ligt - €55m upfront with €10m in bonuses, however, the two sides remain €10m apart in their evaluations of the player.
The Turin outfit does not see the gap as insurmountable and believes a deal will be made in the coming days.
Juventus have fought off the competition of Liverpool, Bayern, Barcelona and PSG to lead the race for the Dutchman’s signature.
Go to comments