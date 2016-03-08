Juventus have de Ligt agreement but still €10 million short of Ajax asking price

Juventus are close to securing the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.



The Serie A champions have reached an agreement with the 19-year-old centre-back over a five-year contract that will see him earn €8m in basic salary with €4m in bonuses.



De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf on Sunday that a deal has been made with Juventus.



“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how they deal with this," Raiola said.



Juventus have offered Ajax €65m for De Ligt - €55m upfront with €10m in bonuses, however, the two sides remain €10m apart in their evaluations of the player.



The Turin outfit does not see the gap as insurmountable and believes a deal will be made in the coming days.



Juventus have fought off the competition of Liverpool, Bayern, Barcelona and PSG to lead the race for the Dutchman’s signature.



