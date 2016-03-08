Juventus have already collected almost €100m from Champions League

champions league, coppa, 2019/20
13 December at 12:30
The Champions League knockout stage is worth prestige and, above all, money. A lot of it. Finishing first in their group with 16 points after 6 games, Maurizio Sarri's Juventus have already collected almost €100m from the Champions League.

As Tuttosport highlights (via IlBianconero.com), the victory against Bayer Leverkusen increased the Bianconeri's tally by a good €2.7m, bringing the total figure up to €95m. Juve had already secured €64.7m thanks to bonuses for their participation in the competition.

Participation in the group stage (€15.3m), advancing to the knockout phase (€9.5m), market pool (€10m) and historical ranking (€29.9m). Another €14.4m has come from 5 wins and a draw, bringing the total to €79.1m.

Then we have the ticket revenue, amounting to €8.8m, in which the €3.82m against Atletico Madrid stands out. To the €87.9m, the expected ticket revenue for the Round of 16 will be added (at least €3m) and the second part of the market pool. €95m, and it could be even more.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.