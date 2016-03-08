Juventus have already collected almost €100m from Champions League
13 December at 12:30The Champions League knockout stage is worth prestige and, above all, money. A lot of it. Finishing first in their group with 16 points after 6 games, Maurizio Sarri's Juventus have already collected almost €100m from the Champions League.
As Tuttosport highlights (via IlBianconero.com), the victory against Bayer Leverkusen increased the Bianconeri's tally by a good €2.7m, bringing the total figure up to €95m. Juve had already secured €64.7m thanks to bonuses for their participation in the competition.
Participation in the group stage (€15.3m), advancing to the knockout phase (€9.5m), market pool (€10m) and historical ranking (€29.9m). Another €14.4m has come from 5 wins and a draw, bringing the total to €79.1m.
Then we have the ticket revenue, amounting to €8.8m, in which the €3.82m against Atletico Madrid stands out. To the €87.9m, the expected ticket revenue for the Round of 16 will be added (at least €3m) and the second part of the market pool. €95m, and it could be even more.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments