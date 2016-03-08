Juventus have confirmed that Paulo Dybala doesn't have Coronavirus
13 March at 15:00Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has confirmed that he has not tested positive for the Coronavirus, following rumours from South America via Calciomercato.com that the player had contracted the contagion.
The Bianconeri also commented on the rumours, saying to Italian news outlet ANSA: “Paulo Dybala is not positive for coronavirus. After the positivity of Daniele Rugani, in compliance with the health authorities, the Argentine striker is in voluntary isolation like the rest of the team.”
The 26-year-old Argentine striker, who is contracted to the Turin based club until 2022, commented himself on Twitter, saying: “Hello everyone, I want to confirm that I am fine and I am in voluntary isolation. Thank you all for your messages and I hope you are well.”
Dybala has made 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2077 minutes. In that time, he has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists.
Hola a todos, quería confirmar que estoy bien y en aislamiento voluntario. Gracias a todos por los mensajes y espero que esten bien #NoFakeNews #coronavirus— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 13, 2020
Apollo Heyes
