Juventus have decided: Allegri out, Conte in pole
08 May at 23:43The era of Max Allegri at Juventus, after five years of triumphs in Italy and painful mockery in Europe, has come to an end. From the executive summit, a decision had to arrive and so it did.
President Andrea Agnelli, the vice-president Pavel Nedved and the sporting director Fabio Paratici met this evening to discuss the matter. Despite the declarations made in recent weeks, all three finally came to the conclusion that a change on the bench is the best solution.
For the post-Allegri era, Antonio Conte's name has gathered momentum in recent hours. In fact, the former Italy manager has for long been the first choice of Nedved and Paratici, who both managed to persuade president Agnelli.
In other words, Conte is in pole position, but not he's not the only name. Therefore, the coming days will be important to understand the Bianconeri's intentions regarding who should replace Allegri.
