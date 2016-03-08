Juventus have decided: Khedira remains in the Champions League squad

Sami Khedira works hard. Although he isn't always highly-rated by the fans and the media, he seems to be a player that every manager likes. As a result of this, Maurizio Sarri has decided to award the Juventus midfielder with a special inclusion.In fact, as the January transfer window is coming to an end, the German still finds himself among the players that the manager wants to bet on for the second part of the season. As there will be some tough weeks, Sarri will need to rotate the starting eleven.From now until January 31st, many things can change for the Bianconeri, both in terms of signings and departures. Emre Can is expected to stay out of favour and it remains to be seen if a transfer will materialize for the former Liverpool man.In any case, the pecking order is clear for the time being: Juve prefer to wait for Giorgio Chiellini and Khedira, rather than relaunching Emre Can. Today is like that, tomorrow who knows.