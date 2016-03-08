Juventus have first option clause to sign Empoli striker

Juventus will be playing at Empoli's Castellani stadium today. The Serie A giants aim to win after their draw against Genoa last weekend. The Castellani clash, however, will also be useful to keep an eye on Empoli striker Antonio La Gumina.



Empoli president Maurizio Corsi revealed last summer that Juve have a first option clause to sign the 22-year-old. "If he will do well this season, Juve have the precedence to sign him", Corsi told Tuttosport.



La Gumina joined Empoli from Palermo last summer for a club-record fee of € 9 million.