Juventus have no regrets over Kean sale
13 October at 11:30During the summer, Juventus sold Italian starlet Moise Kean to Premier League side Everton in a deal that confused many. There was no buy-back clause in the deal and he moved for 30 million euros, despite having the potential to make it in Bianconeri colours. Kean has had a slow start to the Premier League but this is as expected given he needs time to adapt.
Juventus, meanwhile, have no regrets over the sale. In fact, the club see it as better to make 30 million euros off a player with a contract running down, as well as maintaining a 'gentleman's agreement' to match any future offers for Kean with Everton, than to keep a player who will struggle to get first team minutes and could end up leaving on a free. Therefore, for now, the Bianconeri have no regrets.
