Juventus have over double the resources of Serie A rivals combined

Juventus alone have twice the resources of Milan, Inter, Lazio, Naples and Rome combined, according to data released by Football Finance 100.'Football Finance 100', is a study carried out by Soccerex that annually stipulates the ranking of the 100 richest football clubs in the world analysing the assets of the team owners, the value of players, the movable and real estate assets and the net debt.Europe is the continent with the largest number of the richest clubs in the world in the first 100 (7% United Kingdom, 5% Russia and Germany). In the first place in this special classification, Manchester City is confirmed for the second year in a row in front of Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich. Real Madrid are sixth behind Tottenham and Arsenal, but ahead of Barcelona and Manchester United, respectively seventh and eighth. Juventus, now ninth, just in ahead of Chelsea.At 23 and 24 Napoli and Inter while Milan is 39 and last year’s Champions League semi-finalists Roma are at 61. Juventus have cash resources of 140 million euros, while Milan, Inter, Lazio, Naples and Rome, "together" represent only 50% of the total number of Bianconeri total.According to the Soccerex Football Finance 2019 analysis, American owners represent 18% of the first 100 clubs and 23% of the top 30 classified. While the number is inflated by the number owners in the MLS, US organisations also own a quarter of the Premier League teams, as well as teams in Italy and France. Behind the US, there is China who own 13% in the first 100.

@LMiller2411