Juventus have readied their offer for Ronaldo's former teammate

02 February at 09:15
Serie A Juventus have already readied their offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Marcelo from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo joined the bianconeri from Real Madrid this past summer for a fee of 100 million euros, leaving behind Marcelo- a player he is really good friends with and they once had the same agent in Jorge Mendes too.

Tuttosport state that Juve have readied their offer for the Brazilian left-back and they are ready to offload his compatriot Alex Sandro in an attempt to sign Marcelo.

The offer will be in the region of 45 million euros, with the player likely to earn 12 million euros a season if he joins. It is stated that Marcelo wants Juve and Juve want Marcelo, but Real Madrid will be the party that should be convinced.

Florentino Perez will not part ways with a player who wants to move, the way Ronaldo did and Zidane left. He fears the weakening of his side and he's a man tough to convince.

