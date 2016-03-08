Serie A giants Juventus have also signed Cristiano Ronaldo's son for their Under 9s side about some days after his father made his debut for the Old Lady senior side.Ronaldo Jr. was signed by the Old Lady yesterday and was registered for their game yesterday. In fact, he did play for the side in a game right after signing for them.He too has joined from Real Madrid and it is said that he has undoubted talent, but he knows that he will never be as good as his father is. Cristiano himself has acknowledged that his son has real talent.Ronaldo Jr's talent was seen after he came onto the pitch to play with Cristiano after Portugal's game against Algeria before the FIFA World Cup.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)