Juventus, haven't beaten Atletico Madrid in Spain for over 55 years
19 September at 10:45Juventus have not won away at Atletico Madrid for over 55 years, according to Calciomercato.com.
Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri guided his side to a 2-0 lead over the Spanish side, before two goals in the final 20 minutes of the game salvaged a point for Diego Simeone’s men.
The last time Juventus managed to beat Atletico Madrid in Spain was the Bianconeri’s 2-1 victory over Los Colchoneros in January 1964 in the Europa League round of 16.
Apollo Heyes
