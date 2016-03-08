Juventus, haven't beaten Atletico Madrid in Spain for over 55 years

Juventus have not won away at Atletico Madrid for over 55 years, according to Calciomercato.com.
 
Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri guided his side to a 2-0 lead over the Spanish side, before two goals in the final 20 minutes of the game salvaged a point for Diego Simeone’s men.
 
The last time Juventus managed to beat Atletico Madrid in Spain was the Bianconeri’s 2-1 victory over Los Colchoneros in January 1964 in the Europa League round of 16.

