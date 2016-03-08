Juventus, Havertz has convinced everyone: the plan
30 September at 10:45
At the age of 20, he already has five appearances with the German national team and 113 with Bayer Leverkusen. No, Kai Havertz is not your ordinary talent and Juventus know him well. All the reports that have arrived on Fabio Paratici's desk are positive, as Lorenzo Bettoni of IlBianconero.com writes.
The amount requested by the German club, however, is very high: no less than €80m and by the end of the season, the price tag could reach €100m. Of course, it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to pay such a heavy price, though Bayer know that he is a great talent, the report continues.
The midfielder's contract expires in 2022, meaning Bayer still have the upper hand in the negotiations on that front. Paratici waits to see Havertz live once again, but for the first time ever against Juventus, as the two will face each other tomorrow evening.
However, it won't be a final exam as the German already has convinced everyone, the report states. Then again, several big teams are ready to compete for his signature, and Juventus will have to sell one player (preferably in the same position) before they can make an offer.
