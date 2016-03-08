Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri reveals how he inspired Bernardeschi winner
19 August at 11:45Juventus were lucky to come away with the three points yesterday against Chievo Verona, after coming back from 2-1 down to emerge victors at 3-2, thanks to a late goal from Federico Bernardeschi.
Sami Khedira opened the scoring for the Old Lady in the 3rd minute from close range, before a 38th minute equaliser from Mariusz Stepinski put the teams level at half-time. Emanuele Giaccherini won and scored a penalty to put the hosts 2-1 up in the 56th minute, before an own goal from Mattia Bani left the teams equal with just 15 minutes to go. Bernardeschi’s late goal gave Juventus the three points in what was a let-off for the champions.
Speaking after the game, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed how he inspired Bernardeschi’s winner through a change in tactics:
“Playing with three midfielders? At the moment it's okay, the team for 50 minutes held well, then you had to make more goals. But they are moments, every moment of the season is different from the other. This is how it will be, then it will change, as happened in the other seasons. Bernardeschi was before playing on the outside and then changed to fill a mezzala role.”
