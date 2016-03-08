Juventus, here is the list of players called up by Sarri for tonight's game against Genoa
30 October at 15:00Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has announced the 22 players that he has called up for tonight’s game against Genoa in the league, according to Calciomercato.com.
Two key Bianconeri players are missing from the squad, namely Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain and Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, with the midfielder suffering from a minor thigh strain. Mattia De Sciglio and Douglas Costa have both recovered, with former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey also present in the squad list.
Here is the full squad list:
Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon.
Defenders: De Sciglio, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.
Midfielders: Khedira, Ramsey, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur.
Forwards: Ronaldo, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Bernardeschi, Olivieri.
Apollo Heyes
