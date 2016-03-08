Juventus, here is the squad for tonight's friendly against Triestina

Maurizio Sarri has decided on the 24 players that he wants called up for tonight’s final friendly match against Triestina. All those placed on the transfer list were present, from Dybala and Higuain, to Mandzukic and Rugani. However, the injured Cristiano Ronaldo is absent, a precautionary move considering the new season starts in only seven days for the Bianconeri. Here is the full line-up for tonight’s game:



Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Buffon, Pinsoglio

Defenders: De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.

Midfielders: Pjanic, Khedira, Ramsey, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur

Forwards: Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Higuain, Bernardeschi.



Apollo Heyes