Juventus, here is the squad for tonight's friendly against Triestina

Paulo.Dybala.Juve.2019.20.maglia.10.schiena.jpg GETTY IMAGES
17 August at 13:00
Maurizio Sarri has decided on the 24 players that he wants called up for tonight’s final friendly match against Triestina. All those placed on the transfer list were present, from Dybala and Higuain, to Mandzukic and Rugani. However, the injured Cristiano Ronaldo is absent, a precautionary move considering the new season starts in only seven days for the Bianconeri. Here is the full line-up for tonight’s game:
 
Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Buffon, Pinsoglio
Defenders: De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Demiral.
Midfielders: Pjanic, Khedira, Ramsey, Matuidi, Emre Can, Rabiot, Bentancur
Forwards: Dybala, Douglas Costa, Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Higuain, Bernardeschi.
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.