Juventus, here is when Chiellini is expected to return
09 January at 20:00Injured Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini’s recovery is going well, and the player is hoping to return soon, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Chiellini is close to finishing his recovery, with the player’s condition set to be valuated at the end of the month. The hope is that the 35-year-old Italian defender will be available by the end of February or early March, in time for the round of 16 of the Champions League. Therefore, if Chiellini’s conditions are hopeful, the Bianconeri will register him in the club’s Champions League player list.
Chiellini has only made one appearance for the Turin based club so far this season due to a cruciate ligament rupture suffered in training after the first game of the season against Parma, where the Juventus captain scored the winning goal. Chiellini’s contract expires with Juventus this June.
Apollo Heyes
