Juventus, here is why Higuain has returned to form this season
17 October at 23:15The reason why Gonzalo Higuain has hit the ground running with Juventus this season is due to his diet, according to Turin based newspaper la Stampa via Calciomercato.com.
The 31-year-old Argentinian striker is reportedly on a diet that forces him to remain below 75kg, allowing him to remain nimble and less sluggish on the pitch. The player has famously struggled with his weight throughout his career, but coach Maurizio Sarri is keeping him under a strict diet in order to get the best possible results out of the player, a decision that is currently paying dividends.
So far this season Higuain has scored three goals and provided one assist across eight games for the Bianconeri, including scoring a key goal against Inter in the Derby d’Italia to help the Turin based side walk away with three points, as well as a goal against Napoli in the 4-3 thriller that occurred on the second gameday of the season.
Apollo Heyes
