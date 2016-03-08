From saving the day against Torino in the Turin derby yesterday to saving the day against evil robots, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially launched 'Cristiano Ronaldo's Strikeforce' - a sort of Ben 10 meets Avengers cartoon series and comic book.Speaking on the official Strikeforce website, Cristiano Ronaldo said this:"​In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans."