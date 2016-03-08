Juventus hero Cristiano Ronaldo becomes a cartoon
04 May at 18:15From saving the day against Torino in the Turin derby yesterday to saving the day against evil robots, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially launched 'Cristiano Ronaldo's Strikeforce' - a sort of Ben 10 meets Avengers cartoon series and comic book.
Speaking on the official Strikeforce website, Cristiano Ronaldo said this:
"In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans."
Hi guys! Check out my animated show trailer and the comic book now! https://t.co/pq8lesrqYI #FCBD #FreeComicBookDay #SF7 #CR7 pic.twitter.com/bTe7DzXQRw— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 4, 2019
