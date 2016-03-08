Juventus, Higuain can reclaim the number 9 shirt

19 August at 15:00
According to Tuttosport, despite the fact that Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is searching for a new striker, Gonzalo Higuain still has the possibility to reclaim the number nine for next season. The former Napoli striker spent last season on loan, first with Milan and then with Chelsea, but a permanent move never materialised for the Argentinian. Since his return, he has worn the number 21, potentially a sign that the Bianconeri aren’t looking to rely on the striker as much as they had previously.

The club had promised the number to estranged Inter striker Mauro Icardi, however with the chances of Juventus acquiring Icardi looking slim, Higuain can still reclaim the number nine shirt before the 3rd of September. The 31-year-old Argentinian has a good relationship with new Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri after the pair worked together in Naples, with the striker scoring 36 goals under Sarri in the 2015/16 season.
 
