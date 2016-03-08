Juventus, Higuain in doubt for Atletico Madrid
16 September at 09:30Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is in doubt for the Bianconeri’s upcoming game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The 31-year-old Argentinian suffered a minor thigh injury in Juventus’ goalless draw against Fiorentina on Saturday. Whilst there is some optimism for his recovery in time for Wednesday’s game against the Spanish side, the club are keen not to push Higuain and cause further injuries.
Paulo Dybala is reportedly ready to take over from Higuain if needed, after struggling for minutes in the first three games this season under coach Maurizio Sarri.
Juventus have another injury problem in the shape of Brazilian winger Douglas Costa, who was forced to leave the pitch in the first half of the Bianconeri’s draw last week in Florence through injury, with his recovery time estimated at one month.
There will be a small duel between Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi to replace him in the starting 11, with Rodrigo Bentancur filling in for the injured Miralem Pjanic.
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments